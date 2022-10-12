Signal No. 1 still hoisted over 6 Luzon areas as TD “Maymay” moves slowly over Philippine Sea

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over six areas in Luzon as Tropical Depression “Maymay” continues to move slowly over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija,

extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Pollilo Islands

So far, “Maymay” is located 305 km east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Cagayan and Isabela.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Aurora.

The weather bureau said In the next 24 hours, the surge of the northeasterly surface wind flow may also bring moderate to rough seas over the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

On the forecast track, PAGASA said the center of Tropical Depression “Maymay” is forecast to move slowly westward or remain almost stationary in the next 12 hours before it slightly accelerates and moves westward towards the eastern coast of Central Luzon.