Signal No. 1 raised over some areas as Super Typhoon “Betty” maintains strength

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 has been raised over several areas as Super Typhoon “Betty” maintains its strength while moving west northwest.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Bagao, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey)

Babuyan and Camiguin Islands

Eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Dinapigue, Palanan, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan)

PAGASA said so far, the center of the eye of “Betty” was located 1170 km east of Central Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 240 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 30 kph.

PAGASA said Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan will have accumulated rainfall from Monday to Tuesday morning.

Monsoon rains from the enhanced southwest monsoon due to “Betty” are also forecast over the western sections of Visayas, Mimaropa, and Mindanao on Sunday, May 28.

PAGASA said “Betty” is expected to remain a super typhoon over the weekend.

It is forecast to move generally west northwestward.

It may begin weakening considerably on Monday or Tuesday during its slowdown period.