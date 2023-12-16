Signal No. 1 raised over several areas as LPA off Surigao del Sur develops into tropical depression

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 has been raised over parts of Visayas and Mindanao as the low pressure area off Surigao del Sur developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, as Tropical Depression “Kabayan,” which is so far located 460 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, moved westward at 10 kilometers per hour:

the southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut);

the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes);

the eastern and southern portions of Leyte (Mahaplag, Abuyog, Javier, Macarthur, Tabontabon, La Paz, Mayorga, Tolosa, Tanauan, Julita, Dulag, Palo, Tacloban City, Babatngon, Matalom, Hilongos, Bato);

Southern Leyte;

Dinagat Islands;

Surigao del Norte;

Surigao del Sur;

Agusan del Norte

the northern and eastern portions of Agusan del Sur (Bunawan, San Francisco, City of Bayugan, Esperanza, Talacogon, Rosario, Sibagat, Prosperidad, San Luis, Trento);

the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel);

the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Medina, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan); and

Camiguin.

So far, “Kabayan” is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, with a gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and a central pressure of 1002 hPa.

It is likely to make landfall along the coast of Davao Oriental or Surigao del Sur tonight or tomorrow morning.

PAGASA said the shear line coinciding with the passage of “Kabayan” may also bring heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of Southern Luzon today and over the eastern portion of Luzon tomorrow.

A gale warning is also in effect along the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.