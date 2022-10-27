Signal No. 1 raised over parts of Visayas as “Paeng” slightly intensifies

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 has been raised over parts of Visayas as “Paeng” slightly intensified on Thursday, Oct. 27.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad, City of Borongan)

the eastern portion of Northern Samar (Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, Pambujan, Catubig, Las Navas)

So far, “Paeng” was estimated 660 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

It is moving west northwestward at 10 km/h.

According to PAGASA, tomorrow morning until evening, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over MIMAROPA, BARMM, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Quezon, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Aurora, and the rest of Visayas.

Due to the shear Line and the trough of “Paeng,” PAGASA said heavy rains are also possible over Visayas, most of Southern Luzon, and the northern and western portions of Mindanao.

In the next 24 hours, the surge of the northeast monsoon will also bring strong windsover Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Quezon, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, the weather bureau said.