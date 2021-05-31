Signal No. 1 raised over parts of Northern, Eastern Samar as TS “Dante” maintains its strength

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 has been raised over several areas as Tropical Storm “Dante” maintained its strength and continued to move northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

The eastern portion of Northern Samar (Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Palapag, Laoang)

the northeastern portion of Eastern Samar (Arteche, San Policarpo)

According to PAGASA, today until tomorrow afternoon, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga, Davao Region, Eastern Visayas, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental due to the outer rainbands of “Dante,” which is located 375 km east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 455 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

PAGASA said it is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center, gustiness up to 90 kph, and a central pressure of 996 hPa.

“Dante” is moving at 20 kph, and is forecast to continue moving in the same direction in the next 36 hours.

“Afterwards, the tropical cyclone will turn north northwestward on Wednesday afternoon and generally northeastward on Friday,” PAGASA said.

According to the weather bureau, “Dante” is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach severe tropical storm category by Wednesday morning or afternoon before weakening throughout the remainder of the forecast period.