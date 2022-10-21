Signal No. 1 raised over parts of Luzon as TD “Obet” moves toward Luzon Strait

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over parts of Luzon as Tropical Depression “Obet” moved towards Luzon Strait.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical cyclone wind signal is raised over the following areas:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

PAGASA said so far, “Obet” was located 235 km east of Basco, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

According to the weather bureau, today through tomorrow early morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains likely over Batanes and Babuyan Islands and possible over the northern portions of Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and mainland Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over the rest of Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon and the approaching tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Central Luzon and the western and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said “Obet” is forecast to track generally westward until tomorrow and its center is likely to pass over or very close to the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area between this afternoon or evening.

On the track forecast, “Obet” will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning.