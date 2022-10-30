Signal No. 1 raised over parts of Luzon as “Paeng” maintains its strength

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains raised over parts of Luzon as “Paeng” moves west southwest while maintaining its strength.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Metro Manila

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

the western and central portions of Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro

northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

the northern portion of Quezon

PAGASA said so far, “Paeng” is located 295 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and a gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, Batanes, and the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands.

Residents of Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Central Luzon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley may also experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

PAGASA said these may last until Monday.

“Paeng” is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday, Oct. 31.