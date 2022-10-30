Signal No. 1 raised over parts of Luzon as “Paeng” maintains its strength

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains raised over parts of Luzon as “Paeng” moves west southwest while maintaining its strength.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:
Metro Manila
Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
Isabela
Quirino
Nueva Vizcaya
Apayao
Abra
Kalinga
Mountain Province
Ifugao
Benguet
Ilocos Norte
Ilocos Sur
La Union
Pangasinan
Aurora
Bulacan
Nueva Ecija
Tarlac
Pampanga
Bataan
Zambales
the western and central portions of Batangas
Cavite
Laguna
Rizal
northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro
northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands
the northern portion of Quezon
PAGASA said so far, “Paeng” is located 295 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.
It is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and a gustiness of up to 105 km/h.
PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, Batanes, and the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands.
Residents of Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Central Luzon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley may also experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.
PAGASA said these may last until Monday.
“Paeng” is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday, Oct. 31.