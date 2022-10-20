Signal No. 1 raised over parts of Luzon as “Obet” continues to traverse Philippine Sea

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 has been raised over parts of Luzon as “Obet” continued to traverse the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the tropical cyclone wind signal is raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga).

So far, “Obet” is estimated 805 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Tomorrow early morning until Saturday morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Batanes, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga and the rest of mainland Cagayan.

PAGASA said the shear line may also bring at times heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao and Ilocos Norte in the next 24 hours.

“Obet” is forecast to move northwestward until tomorrow noon while accelerating before turning westward or west northwestward towards Northern Luzon or the Luzon Strait.