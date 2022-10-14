Signal No. 1 raised over parts of Luzon as “Neneng” slightly intensifies

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 has been raised over parts of Luzon as “Neneng” slightly intensified but decelerated over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

the eastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

the northern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon)

PAGASA said, so far, the center of the tropical depression was estimated 795 km east of Calayan, Cagayan.

Tomorrow early morning until the afternoon, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, and Ilocos Norte.

Tomorrow afternoon until Sunday afternoon, PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Isabela and the rest of Ilocos Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Tropical Depression “Neneng” is expected to move westward before turning west-northwestward on Sunday.

On the forecast track, PAGASA said “Neneng” is expected to maintain its course until it makes landfall or passes near Babuyan Islands or Batanes on Sunday morning or afternoon.

“Neneng” will then move generally west-northwestward and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday, PAGASA said.