Signal No. 1 raised over parts of Luzon as LPA off Sorsogon intensifies into tropical depression

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 has been raised over parts of Luzon as the low pressure area east of Sorsogon developed into Tropical Depression “Rosal.”

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Catanduanes;

the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, San Jose, Tigaon, Sagñay); and

the eastern portion of Albay (City of Tabaco, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi)

PAGASA said so far, “Rosal” is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving northwest at 20 kph.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over the Bicol Region and Quezon.

Moderate to heavy rains will also be possible over Mimaropa and Western Visayas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over Aurora and the rest of Calabarzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon and the tropical cyclone may bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.0 m) over the seaboards of Central Luzon and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.