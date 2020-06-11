Signal No. 1 raised over M. Manila, other areas; “Butchoy” expected to make landfall over N. Quezon-S. Aurora area between tonight, tomorrow morning

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Metro Manila and other areas as Tropical Depression “Butchoy” moves west northwest.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis), Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, the northern and central portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Panukulan, Burdeos, Polillo, Patnanungan, Jomalig), Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez), and Camarines Norte are also under the tropical cyclone wind signal, with “Butchoy” estimated 75 km northwest of Daet, Camarines Norte or 95 km east of Infanta, Quezon and forecast to cross Polillo Islands.

The tropical depression is packing maximum winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, and is expected to make landfall over northern Quezon-southern Aurora area between tonight and tomorrow morning.

Between this afternoon and tomorrow morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over CALABARZON, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Bicol Region and Palawan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Luzon and Visayas, on the other hand.

Between tomorrow morning and Saturday morning, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Mindoro Provinces, and Pangasinan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

Areas under TCSW#1, Visayas, Southern Luzon and the western portion of Mindanao may experience occasional gusts associated with the tropical depression and the southwest monsoon, PAGASA said.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Luzon and Visayas in the next 24 hours.

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea and larger sea vessels must take precaution against rough seas.