Signal No. 1 raised over M. Manila, 7 other areas as “Butchoy” moves towards Zambales

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Metro Manila and seven other areas as Tropical Depression “Butchoy” maintained its strength and is now moving toward Zambales.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija and Bulacan are also under the storm signal, with “Butchoy,” which made landfall over Polillo and Infanta, Quezon on Thursday afternoon, moving west northwest at 25 kph, and packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 75 kph.

The center of the tropical depression was estimated in the vicinity of Mabalacat, Pampanga.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, on the other hand, are forecast over CALABARZON, Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, and the rest of Luzon.

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1, Visayas, Southern Luzon and the western portion of Mindanao may experience occasional gusts associated with the tropical depression and the southwest monsoon.

According to PAGASA, moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Luzon and Visayas.

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea while larger sea vessels must take precaution against rough seas.