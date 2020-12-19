Signal No. 1 raised over Kalayaan Islands as Tropical Depression “Vicky” moves west-northwest

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 is raised over Kalayaan Islands as Tropical Depression “Vicky” moves west-northwest.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said strong breeze to near gale conditions will be experienced over the Kalayaan Islands due to the passage of the tropical depression.

Gusty conditions are also likely over most of Luzon, especially in coastal and mountainous areas, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

According to the weather bureau, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, and Kalayaan Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Babuyan Islands, Metro Manila, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

In the next 24 hours, the northeast monsoon and the tropical depression will bring rough to high seas over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon, rough to very rough seas over the seaboard of Zambales, the western seaboard of Bataan, the seaboard of Lubang Island, the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, the seaboard of Aurora, the eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polillo Islands, the seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, the eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands, the eastern seaboard of Sorsogon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar.

That means sea travel remains risky over these waters, especially for small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, will also be experienced over the western seaboard of Batangas, the western seaboard of Occidental Mindoro, eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar including Homonhon Island, the eastern seaboard of Dinagat Islands, the eastern seaboard of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, and the eastern seaboard of Surigao del Sur.