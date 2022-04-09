Signal No. 1 raised over Eastern Samar, parts of Mindanao due to Tropical Depression “Agaton”

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 has been raised over parts of Visayas and Mindanao as Tropical Depression “Agaton” meanders over the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands and Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands are under the signal number, with the center of “Agaton” estimated based 130 km east southeast of Guiuan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center, a gustiness of up to 55 kph, and a central pressure of 1002 hPa.

The weather bureau said today through tomorrow early morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Masbate, Sorsogon, and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 m) will prevail over the seaboards of areas where a signal number 1 has been hoisted and the northern and eastern coastal waters of Northern Samar.

Mariners of small seacrafts were advised to remain in port or take shelter, while those operating larger vessels were urged to take precautionary measures and avoid navigating in such conditions if possible.