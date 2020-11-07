Signal No. 1 raised over Catanduanes, other areas as TD “Tonyo” makes landfall over Ticao Island

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 has been raised over Catanduanes and other areas as the low pressure area west of Sorsogon developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the central and southern portions of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Gumaca, Alabat, Quezon, Perez), the central and southern portions of Cavite (Dasmariñas, General Trias, Tanza, Naic, Ternate, Maragondon, Magallanes, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Alfonso, Mendez, Trece Martires City, Indang, Amadeo, Silang, Tagaytay City, Carmona, General Mariano Alvarez), the central and southern portions of Laguna (San Pedro, Biñan, Santa Rosa City, Cabuyao, Calamba City, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan, Alaminos, San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Pila, Santa Cruz, Pagsanjan, Lumban, Kalayaan, Cavinti, Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Magdalena), Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, and Calamian Islands in Luzon are also under Signal No. 1 with Tropical Depression “Tonyo” makong landfall over Ticao.

Also under the tropical cyclone wind signal are the western portion of Northern Samar (Silvino Lobos, Pambujan, San Roque, Mondragon, Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Allen, Victoria, San Isidro, Biri, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente), the northern portion of Samar (Pagsanghan, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An), the northwestern portion of Aklan (Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Nabas, Malay), and the northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya).

PAGASA said the tropical depression is forecast to move rapidly west within the next 12 hours and its center is likely to pass close or over the vicinity of Masbate, Romblon, and Mindoro provinces.

It is forecast to emerge over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow morning.

The weather bureau said the tropical depression may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday morning.

Until tomorrow, “Tonyo” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, Aurora, and the eastern sections of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

The weather bureau said the northeast monsoon will also bring strong breeze to near gale conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Moderate to rough seas due to “Tonyo” and the prevailing easterlies will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1 and the eastern seaboards of Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon.

According to PAGASA, the northeast monsoon will bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur and the northern seaboard of mainland Cagayan.