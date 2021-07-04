Featured News, National

Signal No. 1 raised over Batanes, northeastern portion of Cagayan as LPA develops into TD “Emong”

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 has been raised over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan including the Babuyan Group of Islands with the low pressure area off  Samar now  a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Emong,” as it is called, was so far situated 700 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 790 kilometers northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said “Emong” is likely to remain a tropical depression during the forecast period.

It is forecast to continue moving northwest until tomorrow morning.

The weather bureau said the center of the tropical depression may traverse the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area between tomorrow evening and Tuesday morning.

