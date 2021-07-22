Signal No. 1 raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands due to “Fabian”

Monsoon rains to prevail over parts of the PHL, including Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands as Typhoon “Fabian” maintains its strength and moves west southwestward off Miyako Islands.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Fabian” will also continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing rains over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands in the next 24 hours.

“Fabian,” which is located 530 km northeast of Itbayat, will move generally westward or west southwestward today, then generally north northwestward for the remainder of the forecast period.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow evening or Saturday morning.

Strong winds will be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands throughout the passage the typhoon.

Meanwhile, rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the northern, western, and eastern seaboards of Luzon (including the areas under Signal No. 1).

Sea travel is risky for small seacraft over these waters.