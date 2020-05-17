Signal No. 1 raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands as “Ambo” remains almost stationary over Luzon Strait

(Eagle News)–Tropical Storm “Ambo” remains almost stationary over the Luzon Strait and is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands with the center of “Ambo” estimated 125 km west northwest of Calayan, Cagayan.

It is packing maximum winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

In the next 24 hours, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Sea travel is risky especially for small seacraft over the seaboards of areas under the tropical cyclone wind signal.