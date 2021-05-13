Signal No. 1 raised over 6 areas as Tropical Depression “Crising” maintains strength

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 is raised over six areas in Mindanao as Tropical Depression “Crising” maintained its strength and slightly slowed down on Thursday, May 13.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and Davao City are under the tropical cyclone wind signal with “Crising,” once the low pressure area monitored by the weather bureau off Davao City, estimated 405 km east of the city as of 7 a.m.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, and is moving west at 10 kph.

Between today and tomorrow morning, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

Strong breeze to near-gale conditions are likely over those places, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas of these localities.

“Crising” will move westward or west northwestward and is likely to make landfall over Surigao del Sur-Davao Oriental area between tonight and tomorrow early morning.

“Although a slight intensification remains likely, ‘Crising’ is forecast to remain as a tropical depression prior to landfall,” PAGASA said.

“Throughout tomorrow, the tropical depression is forecast to traverse the rugged landmass of Mindanao and may emerge over the Sulu Sea on Saturday (15 May) early morning,” the weather bureau added.