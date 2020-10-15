Signal No. 1 lifted as TD “Ofel” moves west over West PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 has been lifted over all areas, with “Ofel” now over the West Philippine Sea.

In its 8 a.m. update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said occasional gusts, however, may still be experienced over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) due to the tropical depression and the southwest monsoon.

So far, PAGASA said “Ofel” was located 170 kilometers west northwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro or 150 km west of Tanauan City, Batangas, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

“Ofel” is moving west at 20 kph, and may weaken into a low pressure area within the next 12 to 24 hours over the West Philippine Sea.

PAGASA said gusty conditions associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow will also be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and the coastal and mountainous areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan Valley.

Today, moderate to heavy rains are also expected over Aurora, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon due.

The same conditions are expected over Occidental Mindoro and Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands) due to the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA said flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are “highly or very highly susceptible” to these hazards.

A gale warning is in effect over the entire seaboard of Northern Luzon and the seaboard of Aurora due to rough to very rough seas associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow.

Sea travel, PAGASA said, is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas due to “Ofel” and the southwest monsoon, on the other hand, will be experienced over the seaboards of Zambales, Bataan, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands).

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea over these areas.