Signal No. 1 in effect over portions of Luzon, Visayas with “Tonyo” about to cross Marinduque

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains raised over parts of Luzon and Visayas as “Tonyo” turns west northwest and is about to cross Marinduque.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, the western portion of Albay (Polangui, Oas, Ligao City, Pio Duran, Libon), the western portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud) including Burias Island, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, Metro Manila, Bataan, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, and Calamian Islands,

the northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Nabas, Malay) and the northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya with “Tonyo” estimated 90 km south southeast of Alabat, Quezon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph, and is moving at 25 kph.

PAGASA said “Tonyo” will move west-northwest or west within the next 12 hours across the archipelago.

Its center is likely to pass close or over the vicinity of Marinduque and Mindoro Provinces, and may make landfall in the vicinity of Southern Quezon or Batangas.

Today, “Tonyo” will bring moderate to heavy rains over Mindoro Provinces, the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Aurora, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, and the rest of Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

The weather bureau said the northeast monsoon will also bring strong breeze to near gale conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1 due to “Tonyo” and the northeasterlies, and the eastern seaboards of Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes.

Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

The Northeast Monsoon will bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur and the northern seaboard of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands.