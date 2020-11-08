Signal No. 1 in effect over northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro as “Tonyo” slightly accelerates

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains in effect over the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro as “Tonyo” slightly accelerates and moves over the coastal waters of Paluan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, in particular, are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, including Lubang Island with “Tonyo” estimated 105 km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph, as it moves at 30 kph.

“Tonyo,” PAGASA said, will move west towards the western boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

It may exit PAR tomorrow morning.

“Tonyo” is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours.

Today, “Tonyo” will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Mindoro Provinces, and Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.

The northeast monsoon will also bring strong breeze to near gale conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Moderate to rough seas due to “Tonyo” and the prevailing easterlies will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1 and the eastern seaboards of Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes.

Mariners of small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

The northeast monsoon will bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur and the northern seaboard of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for mariners of small seacraft.