Signal No. 1 in effect over Kalayaan Islands as “Quinta” moves over W. PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 is in effect over Kalayaan Islands as “Quinta” continued to move west over the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Quinta” was 605 km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro or 305 km north northeast of Pag-asa Island, Palawan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 170 kph as it moves at 25 kph.

“Quinta” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning, and is expected to further intensify over the West Philippine Sea and reach its peak intensity within 24 hours.

Today, “Quinta” will bring moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Aurora, Isabela, Cagayan and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Strong breeze to near gale conditions will be experienced in areas under Signal No. 1.

In other areas, strong breeze to gale conditions associated with the northeasterlies will prevail in Batanes, northern Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, while occasional gusts associated with the outer circulation of “Quinta” will still be experienced over MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, and the western section of Luzon, the weather bureau said.

“Swells of 2.0 to 3.0 m due to ‘Quinta’ can cause significant breaking waves that may bring potentially damaging surf conditions over the western coastal areas of Pangasinan, Central Luzon, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Calamian Islands” PAGASA said.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.

Sea travel is risky over these waters especially for mariners of small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Palawan including Cuyo Islands, the southern seaboards of Mindoro Provinces, and the western seaboards of Western Visayas.