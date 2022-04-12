Signal No. 1 hoisted over southern Masbate, other areas with “Agaton” in vicinity of Balangiga, E. Samar

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over parts of the country with the center of “Agaton” now in the vicinity of Balangiga, Eastern Samar.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the signal number, as “Agaton” moved eastward, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and a gustiness of up to 75 kph:

Luzon

The southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Placer, Cataingan, Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz)

Visayas

Eastern Samar, Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

the northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod) including Camotes Island

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, and the northern and central portions of Negros Provinces.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected over MIMAROPA, Dinagat Islands, Zamboanga del Norte, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas.

According to the weather bureau, “Agaton” is forecast to continue meandering in the vicinity of Samar-Leyte area within the next six to 12 hours before turning more east southeastward towards the Philippine Sea beginning tonight or tomorrow morning.