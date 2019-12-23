Signal No. 1 hoisted over portions of Surigao del Norte, 2 other areas as tropical storm now named “Ursula” enters PAR

(Eagle News)-Tropical Storm “Phanfone,” now named “‘Ursula,” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the weather disturbance entered PAR at 5 a.m.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, and the insular municipalities of Surigao del Norte such as Burgos, Sta. Monica, San Isidro, San Benito, Del Carmen, Pilar, Dapa, Gen. Luna, Socorro, as the center of “Ursula” was spotted 900 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 25 kph.

Between tomorrow and Wednesday morning, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains are expected over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and the northern portions of Cebu and Negros Occidental.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected over Quezon and the rest of Visayas, Bicol Region and Surigao del Norte.

Strong winds associated with the tropical storm may also begin to affect the areas under Signal No. 1 tomorrow morning.

PAGASA said “Ursula” is forecast to gradually intensify to at most a severe tropical storm category prior to landfall over Eastern Visayas tomorrow afternoon or evening.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eastern seaboards of the country today, with rough to very rough seas possibly experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Bicol Region and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga Region beginning tonight or tomorrow morning.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.