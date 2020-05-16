Signal No. 1 hoisted over Ilocos Norte, other areas as “Ambo” accelerates

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Ilocos Norte as “Ambo” accelerates while moving northward over the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros), and the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna) are also under the tropical cyclone wind signal.

“Ambo” was so far estimated 110 km north northwest of Laoag City, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph as it moves at 30 kph.

PAGASA said until tonight, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the northern portion of Aurora.

Between tonight and tomorrow evening, moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over the seaboards of areas under the tropical cyclone wind signal, PAGASA said.