Signal No. 1 hoisted over four areas as TD “Ambo” slows down

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over four areas as “Ambo,” now a tropical depression, slowed down.

In its 11 p.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the extreme northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Pagudpud), the extreme northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria), Babuyan Islands, and Batanes are under the tropical cyclone wind signal with Ambo’s eye 95 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan.

“Ambo” is packing winds of up to 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph as it moves northeastward at 10 kph.

In the next 24 hours, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Apayao, the extreme northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, Batanes, the eastern portion of Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora.

Sea travel is risky especially for small seacraft over the seaboards of areas under the tropical cyclone wind signal.

PAGASA said “Ambo” is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday afternoon.