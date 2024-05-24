Signal No. 1 hoisted over four areas as LPA off Surigao del Sur develops into tropical depression

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area east of Surigao del Sur has developed into a tropical depression named “Aghon.”

With the center of “Aghon” estimated 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas have been placed under Signal No. 1:

Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Islands

Bucas Grande Islands

Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, eastern portion of Southern Leyte, and the southern portion of Eastern Samar will experience 50 to 100 mm of rainfall on Friday, May 24, PAGASA said.

“Aghon,” which is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, is forecast to move generally northwestward or north northwestward from today to tomorrow, and is expected to make landfall in or a close approach to the vicinity of Eastern Samar tomorrow morning.

Moderate to rough seas are expected over the eastern and northern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and the eastern seaboard of Caraga Region.