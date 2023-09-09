Shellfish collected in nine areas positive for toxic red tide: BFAR

(Eagle News)–Shellfish collected in nine areas in the country have tested positive for toxic red tide beyond the regulatory limit, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said.

According to BFAR, these were the nine areas:

coastal waters of Altavas, Batan, and New Washington in Batan Bay, Aklan;

Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz; Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan);

coastal waters of Panay in Capiz;

coastal waters of Pilar in Capiz;

coastal waters of President Roxas in Capiz;

coastal waters of Roxas City in Capiz;

coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo;

coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; and

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

BFAR said, based on these results, all types of shellfish and “alamang” gathered from these areas are not safe for human consumption.

Fish, squids, and crabs, however, are safe to eat “provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” BFAR said.