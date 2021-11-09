Shear line, northeast monsoon to bring cloudy skies, rains in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

In its 4 p.m. bulletin on Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms because of the shear line affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with rains as the northeast monsoon affects Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.