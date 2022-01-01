Shear line affecting Visayas, northeastern portion of Mindanao

Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting Visayas and the northeastern portion of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.