Shear line affecting Visayas, northeastern portion of Mindanao: PAGASA

Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting Visayas and the northeastern portion of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light rains will be experienced over the provinces of Aurora, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcay.

Partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected over Abra, Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

According to the weather bureau, moderate to strong winds will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands.

Moderate to rough winds are expected in these areas.

The coastal waters are expected to be moderate to very rough.