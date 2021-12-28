Shear line affecting Visayas, Northeastern Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting Visayas and Northeastern Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Palawan and the rest of Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon is affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Aklan, and Capiz will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Palawan and the rest of Mindanao, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA and Bicol Region, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Western Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.