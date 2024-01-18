Shear line affecting the eastern section of Mindanao

Luzon and Visayas affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said, as a result, Caraga, Davao Region, and Northern Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila, Visayas and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau,

the northern and the eastern sections of the country will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.