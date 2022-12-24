Shear line affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

Eastern Visayas, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Bicol Region, Palawan, Dinagat Islands, and the rest of Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao, meanwhile, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.