Shear line affecting Southern Luzon: PAGASA

Northern and Central Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Central Luzon and the rest of Calabarzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.