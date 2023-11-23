Shear line affecting Southern Luzon: PAGASA

The rest of Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, Palawan, Quezon and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon is expected to have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.