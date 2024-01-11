Shear line affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said, as a result, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, extreme Northern Luzon, the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.