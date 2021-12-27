Shear line affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas: PAGASA

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, the weather bureau said Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Aurora, Aklan, Capiz, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.