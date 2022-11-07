Shear line affecting Northern Luzon: PAGASA

Southern Mindanao also affected by ITCZ

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Southern Mindanao.

PAGASA said Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible.

According to the weather bureau, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, Davao Region, BARMM, and the southern portion of Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said extreme Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.