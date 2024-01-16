Shear line affecting northern and eastern sections of Mindanao

Luzon, Visayas also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said, as a result, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the rest of Visayas, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon and the eastern section of the rest of the country will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.