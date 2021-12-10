Shear line affecting northeastern portion of Mindanao

Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the northeastern portion of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, Bicol Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Eastern and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flooding or landslides during moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Metro Manila, Western Visayas, and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.