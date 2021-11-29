Shear line affecting extreme N. Luzon: PAGASA

Mindanao affected by ITCZ, weather bureau says

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Mindanao.

PAGASA said Batanes, Cagayan and Isabela will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.