Shear line affecting eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Bicol Region, Davao Region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Surigao del Sur and Surigao del Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.