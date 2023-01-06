Shear line affecting eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Caraga, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of CALABARZON, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and Bulacan, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of Mindanao will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies but with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the whole country will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.