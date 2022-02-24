Shear line affecting eastern sections of S. Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News)– The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

According to PAGASA, Ilocos Region, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, Northern and Central Luzon, and the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.