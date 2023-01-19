Shear line affecting eastern sections of S. Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, Capiz, and Northern Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Laguna, and Oriental Mindoro, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon, the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, and Eastern Visayas will have strong winds and coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters, while Mindanao will have slight to moderate winds and coastal waters, PAGASA said.