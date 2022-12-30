Shear line affecting eastern sections of Northern, Central Luzon

Rest of Northern Luzon affected by northeast monsoon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Northern Luzon.

As a result, Cagayan, Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Apayao, Kalinga, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.