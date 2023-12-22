Shear line affecting eastern sections of Luzon

Rest of Northern and Central Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the

northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon, Camarines Norte and Kalayaan Islands

will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Rizal, and Laguna will have cloudy skies with rains.

The rest of Ilocos Region and Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas, Mindanao, MIMAROPA and the rest of Bicol Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, for its part, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.