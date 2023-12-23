Shear line affecting eastern sections of Luzon

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the

northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Northern Quezon,

will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Bicol Region, Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.